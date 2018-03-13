Dunphy hasn’t considered future as men’s basketball coach

Fran Dunphy will coach Temple in the National Invitation Tournament on Wednesday against Penn State. Beyond that game, his future is uncertain.

Through a website, fans, boosters and alumni are calling for the athletic department to fire Dunphy, who is in his 12th season and has missed the NCAA Tournament in four of the past five campaigns. Dunphy has three years remaining on his contract, the Inquirer reported.

“I haven’t thought past tomorrow night,” he said. “Really looking forward to the challenge of Penn State.”

“Sure, I want to keep coaching,” Dunphy told reporters after Temple’s 89-81 loss to Wichita State in the American Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinal round on Friday. “I love working with these guys every day and I love the competition, which is spectacular.”

In an interview with OwlsDaily after the Wichita State game, Athletic Director Pat Kraft said there isn’t a succession plan for Dunphy, who will turn 70 years old on Oct. 5.

“We’re focused on just finishing this year,” Kraft said.

The Owls last faced the Nittany Lions in the 2011 NCAA Tournament. Former guard Juan Fernandez made a shot with 0.4 seconds left to give Temple a 66-64 win.

Temple has made three NCAA Tournament appearances since then, most recently in the 2015-16 season. The Owls lost to the University of Iowa in overtime in the first round.