Education dean will step down in May

The announcement comes nearly a year after a law firm reviewed the culture of the College of Education and Human Development’s leadership.

Gregory Anderson is stepping down as dean of the College of Education and Human Development in May to take a sabbatical. James Earl Davis, a policy, organizational and leadership studies professor, will serve as interim dean beginning June 1, wrote Provost Gregory Mandel in an email to the College of Education and Human Development’s faculty and staff.

Anderson will not make any major changes during the remainder of his tenure without consulting Mandel, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. He will return to Temple University to develop a research program on inclusive education, Mandel wrote.

In the past two years, more than half of the College of Education and Human Development’s staff have raised concerns with Anderson’s leadership, including his “hostile behavior” and attempts to force out employees who disliked his leadership, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The complaints led Stradley Ronon, a Philadelphia law firm, to review the college’s culture in February 2021, concluding in August 2021 that Anderson did not violate any university policies.

Davis’ appointment was met with support from faculty. He has agreed not to apply for the permanent position, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Davis is “interested in issues of access and equity in the educational pipeline as they are informed by gender, race, class and the intersection of these social locations,” according to his biography on the university website.

