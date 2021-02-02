Law firm reviews College of Education’s leadership

Temple hired Stradley Ronon to investigate the college after Sara Goldrick-Rab wrote a memo about the dean’s behavior.

Temple hired Stradley Ronon, a Philadelphia-based law firm, to conduct a review of the culture and climate of the College of Education and Human Development after Sara Goldrick-Rab, a sociology professor, sent a memo to the university’s provost in August 2019 outlining “hostile behavior” from Gregory Anderson, the dean of the college, and asking for a transfer to another college in the university, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

“I am aware of the review involving Temple personnel and embrace it because I believe in transparency,” Anderson wrote in a statement emailed to The Temple News. “As a Black academic whose research focuses on access and equity, I am particularly committed to accountability. For this reason, I’ve been an active participant in the review.”

In July 2020, half of the 70 full-time faculty in the college signed a letter raising issues with Anderson’s leadership, the Inquirer reported.

Temple transferred Goldrick-Rab to a different college in the university, the Inquirer reported.

“We take all concerns seriously,” wrote Ray Betzner, a spokesperson for the university, in an email to The Temple News. “As needed, we routinely call in outside firms to help with the reviews.”

Goldrick-Rab did not respond to The Temple News’ request for comment.

