Former Temple University men’s basketball head coach John Chaney’s funeral service will be held at the Liacouras Center on Monday, Feb. 8, Temple Athletics announced via press release today.

There will be a socially-distanced public viewing between the hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be a private Celebration of Life service at 3 p.m., which will be streamed for free, according to the release.

Chaney died on Jan. 29 of a “short illness,” The Temple News reported.