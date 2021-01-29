Temple coaching legend John Chaney dies at 89

Chaney coached the Owls’ men’s basketball team from 1982 to 2006 and won 516 games.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Former Temple University men’s basketball head coach John Chaney died today at 89 years old, Temple Athletics announced via press release.

Chaney died of a “short illness,” according to the release.

Chaney coached the Owls from 1982 to 2006, bringing Temple to the NCAA Tournament 17 times. He retired with a coaching record of 516-253 and a winning percentage of .671.

“Coach Chaney was like a father to me,” wrote men’s basketball head coach Aaron McKie in the release. “He taught not just me, but all of his players more than just how to succeed in basketball. He taught us life lessons to make us better individuals off the court. I owe so much to him. He made me the man I am today.”

McKie played under Chaney from 1991-94.

When Chaney retired in 2006, he handed the program off to former men’s basketball coach and current interim athletic director Fran Dunphy. Chaney maintained a presence with the team.

“John Chaney was more than just a hall of fame basketball coach,” Dunphy wrote in the release. “He was a hall of famer in life. He touched countless lives, including my own. I will miss him dearly and my thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time.”

