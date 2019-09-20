Temple men’s basketball reveals schedule

The Owls will start their season Nov. 5 at the Liacouras Center against Drexel.

Temple University men’s basketball released its full schedule on Friday.



The Owls will open their schedule against City 6 rival Drexel at the Liacouras Center on Nov. 5.



Twenty-six of the Owls’ 31 games will be nationally televised. Twenty of them will appear on ESPN channels, while five will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network. Temple’s game against the University of Southern California will air on the Pac12 Network on Nov. 22. This is the start of the Orlando Invitational, but will be played at the Trojans’ campus in Los Angeles.



Temple will have its first neutral-site game on Nov. 28 against the University of Maryland in Orlando in its second game in the Orlando Invitationa, which will end Dec. 1.



The Owls will play in another neutral-site game against the University of Miami at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Dec. 17.



Temple will play its first conference opponent on the road versus Central Florida in Orlando on Dec. 31. Starting with the UCF game, 18 of Temple’s 20 games will be against teams from The American Athletic Conference.



Temple will play Big 5 rivals Penn on Jan 25. and Villanova on Feb. 16 in the middle of its conference schedule. Temple’s only two losses in the Big 5 last season came from Villanova and Penn. The Owls lost to the Wildcats 69-59 on Dec 5. and lost to the Quakers 77-70 on Jan. 19.



The American Athletic Conference Championship will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas from March 12-15.

