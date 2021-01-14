Owls’ game against ECU postponed

Temple University men’s basketball is scheduled to play Tulane instead of ECU on Jan. 16 due to positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing of student-athletes.

Temple University men’s basketball’s game against East Carolina scheduled for Jan. 16 will be postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing of student-athletes, Temple Athletics announced in a press release today.

The release did not specify which program’s players tested positive, but Temple Athletics announced Temple will now play on the road against Tulane on Jan. 16. The Owls were scheduled to play Tulane on Jan. 6, but the game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Owls’ program on Dec. 31, 2020, The Temple News reported.

It is unclear when Temple’s game against East Carolina will be rescheduled, according to the release.

Tipoff against Tulane will begin at 1 p.m. at Fogelman Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana.

