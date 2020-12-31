Owls postpone two games due to positive COVID-19 test

This is the second time this season the Owls are postponing games due to a positive test within the program.

Temple University men’s basketball postponed its games against Memphis on Jan. 2 and Tulane on Jan. 6 due to a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing results among student-athletes within the Owls program, Temple Athletics announced via press release today.

It is unclear whether the games will be rescheduled, according to the release.

This is the second time the Owls have had to postpone games this season. Temple paused all basketball activities on Nov. 26 for 14 days, causing them to miss games against Villanova on Dec. 3 and La Salle on Dec. 6, The Temple News reported.

