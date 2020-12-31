Owls postpone two games due to positive COVID-19 test

This is the second time this season the Owls are postponing games due to a positive test within the program.

31 December 2020 Featured, Men's Basketball
Temple University men's basketball cancels two games after a positive COVID-19 test result. Above, freshman guard Jeremiah Williams passes the ball to redshirt-freshman guard Damian Dunn during the Owls' game against the New Jersey Institute of Technology at the Liacouras Center on Dec. 19. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Temple University men’s basketball postponed its games against Memphis on Jan. 2 and Tulane on Jan. 6 due to a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing results among student-athletes within the Owls program, Temple Athletics announced via press release today

It is unclear whether the games will be rescheduled, according to the release. 

This is the second time the Owls have had to postpone games this season. Temple paused all basketball activities on Nov. 26 for 14 days, causing them to miss games against Villanova on Dec. 3 and La Salle on Dec. 6, The Temple News reported

Dante Collinelli

Dante can be reached at dante.collinelli@temple.edu. Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews.

