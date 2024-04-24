Lynn Greer III transfers to Temple

The son of Temple chief of staff Lynn Greer II moves from Saint Joseph’s to Temple after averaging nearly 11 points and four assists last season.

Former Saint Joseph’s guard Lynn Greer III, the son of Temple Men’s Basketball legend and current chief of staff Lynn Greer II, will transfer to Temple this offseason, he announced on Instagram Wednesday.

Greer will join Temple’s backcourt, which now includes guards Shane Dezonie and Jamal Mashburn Jr., who announced his transfer Monday.

The senior played two seasons at St. Joe’s after transferring from Dayton in 2022 and featured heavily in the Hawks’ rotations the past couple of years. He averaged nearly 11 points on 48 percent from the field last season and 30 percent from three in 32 games, shooting around 43 percent for his career with the Hawks.

He also matched up well with last season’s Owls, scoring 14 points and grabbing six rebounds in the Hawks’ 74-65 win in the Big 5 Classic Tournament championship game.

Greer could be a valuable addition to the roster if guard Hysier Miller opts to leave the program after entering the transfer portal. The Owls didn’t have a consistent ball handler off the bench and often struggled with turnovers. Greer is a solid option at the point guard spot and could pair well with Dezonie and Mashburn for the Cherry and White.

Greer joins his father, Greer II, on North Broad Street. Greer II has the second-most points in a career in Temple’s history and was inducted into the Big 5 Hall of Fame before joining head coach Adam Fisher’s staff in October 2023.