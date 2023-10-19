Lynn Greer named Men’s Basketball Chief of Staff

The former Temple great is coming back to Temple as a part of Adam Fisher’s staff.

Temple Men’s Basketball alumnus Lynn Greer has been named the Owls’ chief of staff, the university announced Thursday.

Greer is the second former Owl player to be hired on staff since head coach Adam Fisher was hired on March 29. Fisher also hired former Owl Khalif Wyatt as the director of player development for the Owls on July 11.

“I am excited to bring Lynn and his family back to Temple University as our Chief of Staff,” Fisher wrote in a statement. “Lynn’s success as a player and the impact he has had on the Temple and Philadelphia community is a great reminder for our players the impact Temple will have on their lives beyond basketball. Lynn exemplifies what it means to be Temple Made and Temple Proud.”

Greer, who played at Temple from 1997-2002, is the second all-time leading scorer in Temple basketball history, and one of four Owls to score more than 2,000 points in their career on North Broad.

After Temple, Greer played 14 seasons of professional basketball, including one season with the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA. Greer has left a lasting impact on the city, and he was inducted into the Temple Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Big Five Hall of Fame in 2017.

“I am so excited to be coming back to Temple and I am looking forward to helping Coach Fisher push the program forward every day,” Greer wrote in the statement. “The best journey takes you home!!”