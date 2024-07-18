AAC announces conference pairings for Men’s and Women’s Basketball

Both the men’s and women’s team will play six teams twice and six teams once throughout conference play.

The American Athletic Conference has announced conference pairings for both Men’s and Women’s Basketball for the upcoming 2024-25 season on Thursday evening. Temple will play an 18-game conference schedule, facing six opponents twice and six opponents once.

The men’s team will square off against Charlotte, East Carolina, Memphis, North Texas, South Florida, and Tulsa both at home and on the road. They will host Florida Atlantic, Tulane and Wichita State and will play on the road against Rice, UAB and UTSA.

The women’s team, who are coming off a regular season AAC championship, will play Charlotte, East Carolina, Memphis, South Florida, Tulane and UAB both home and away. The Owls will welcome Rice, Tulsa and Wichita State into town and will travel to Florida Atlantic, North Texas and UTSA.

Men’s AAC play will begin on Dec. 31, and will go through March 9, 2025. The women open their conference season on Dec. 24, and conclude conference play on March 4, 2025. Official dates for the conference games will be announced at a later date.

The conference pairings give a little more clarity to what the 2024-25 schedules for both teams will look like. Non-conference schedules have not been fully announced yet but both teams have some games in place.

Both teams have their Big Five matchups set, with the women hosting Drexel on Nov. 23, and playing at La Salle on Dec. 1, with the Big Five Classic being played on Dec. 6, at Finneran Pavilion.

The men will also play Drexel and La Salle, hosting Drexel on Tuesday, Nov. 12, and playing at La Salle on Nov. 30, with their Big Five Classic being played at the Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 7.

The men’s team will also be traveling to Mohegan Sun to participate in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase. The Owls will take on Florida State on Nov. 22, and UMass on Nov. 23. They will also take on Rhode Island on Dec. 21, in the Hall of Fame Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The complete schedules for both the Men’s and Women’s teams will be announced in the coming months.