Man sentenced for 2021 fatal shooting of Temple Student

Samuel Collington’s killer was sentenced to 25-50 years in prison for the murder and a carjacking that occurred days before the shooting.

Latif Williams, the 19-year-old man who fatally shot Temple student Samuel Collington in November 2021, has been sentenced to 25-50 years in prison, NBC10 Philadelphia first reported Tuesday afternoon.

Williams, who was 17 at the time of the crime, was convicted of third degree murder and gun charges in February after attempting to rob Collington after he parked his car on Park Avenue, near Susquehanna. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he passed away on Nov. 28, 2021.

Williams was also sentenced for a separate carjacking incident that occurred 10 days before Collington’s death.

Collington is remembered as a passionate, politically-involved student by everyone around him.

During his time at Temple, he organized walkouts for gun violence and was the president of the Temple’s Political Science Society. He was set to graduate after the Spring 2022 semester and hoped to go to law school after graduation and work in politics.