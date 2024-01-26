Offseason Transaction Tracker: Temple Football

Welcome to The Temple News’ 2023-24 Temple Football offseason tracker. There is a lot of roster movement in between football seasons, so we are bringing all the news straight to you in one convenient location.

The Owls finished with a 3-9 record for the third consecutive season in 2023. Despite early optimism heading into the season, Temple was unable to meet its expectations of competing in the American Athletic Conference. Head coach Stan Drayton and his staff will spend the offseason searching for answers after the departure of multiple key players.

Revisit this tracker as the offseason continues to unfold to stay up to date on all the latest roster news.

INCOMING TRANSFERS

OUTGOING TRANSFERS

POSITIONS

CONFERENCES

RECRUITING CLASS

PORTAL UPDATES

(Jan. 23, 2:29 p.m.) Maryland RB Antwain Littleton II transfers to Temple

Littleton, a former three-star recruit, spent three seasons at Maryland. In 2023, he picked up 255 and two touchdowns. His best season came in 2022, recording 379 yards and six touchdowns, averaging five yards per carry. He transfers to Temple with the opportunity for significant work in an offense that lost two running backs to the transfer portal.

(Jan. 22, 2:36 p.m.): BREAKING: Montana QB Clifton McDowell transfer to Temple

McDowell spent time at Louisiana and Central Arkansas before transferring to Montana before the 2023 season. He recorded 2,026 passing yards, 22 total touchdowns, four interceptions and 753 rushing yards. He will join the Temple quarterback room and compete with Evan Simon for the starting quarterback job.

(Jan. 17): Georgia Tech DL Jason Moore transfers to Temple

Moore spent four seasons at Georgia Tech and recorded 10 tackles across 13 games. He transfers to Temple with two years of eligibility and has the opportunity for increased playing time.

(Jan. 16, 7:35 p.m.): OL Jermaine Donaldson enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Donaldson has served as a rotational offensive line piece for the Owls for the past two seasons and had been with the team since 2019. He enters the portal with one year of eligibility.

(Jan. 16, 4:45 p.m.): OL Bryce Thoman enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Thoman, a former three-star recruit, had been with the Owls since 2020 and was a regular rotational piece on the offensive line the last three seasons. He enters the portal with one year of eligibility.

(Jan. 11, 11:36 a.m.): RB Darvon Hubbard enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Hubbard, a former three-star recruit, transferred to Temple from Texas A&M prior to the 2022 season. He was inefficient in 2022, but broke out as the Owls’ lead back in 2023, rushing for more than 400 yards and three touchdowns and averaging five yards per carry.

(Jan. 9, 8:39 p.m.): WR Richard Dandridge transfers to Youngstown State

Dandridge, a former highly-touted three-star recruit, committed to Temple prior to the 2023 season and did not see any game action. He will have four years of eligibility at Youngstown State.

(Jan. 9, 2:59 p.m.): BREAKING: CB Jalen McMurray transfers to Tennessee

McMurray, a single-digit recipient in 2023, entered the portal on Dec. 27. He spent the last two seasons as a regular starter in the Owls secondary and was often regarded as one of the best defensive players on Temple’s roster. He transfers to Tennessee with two years of eligibility.

(Jan. 8, 4:06 p.m.) BREAKING: OL Victor Stoffel transfers to Cal

Stoffel, a single-digit recipient in 2023, entered the portal on Dec. 31. Stoffel was a regular starter on the Owls offensive line for the last three seasons and had been with the team since 2019. He will use his last year of eligibility at Cal.

(Jan, 7, 5:56 p.m.): Northern Illinois S Louis Frye transfers to Temple

Frye spent the last three seasons at Northern Illinois, recording nine tackles in 2021 and seven tackles in 2022. He did not see any game action in 2023 and has a chance to earn more playing time with the Owls. He comes to Temple with two years of eligibility remaining.

(Jan. 7, 10:14 a.m.): South Carolina OL Grayson Mains transfers to Temple

Mains, a former three-star recruit, spent the last two seasons at South Carolina and did not see any game action. He comes to Temple with a chance to compete for a starting job on the offensive line.

(Jan. 6, 5:56 p.m.) Rutgers DL Cam’Ron Stewart transfers to Temple

Stewart, a former high-rated three-star recruit, spent the last three seasons at Rutgers, but has not seen game action since 2021. He recorded four tackles his freshman season and will have a chance to be a key rotational defensive line piece for the Owls. He comes to Temple with two years of eligibility.

(Jan. 6, 1:39 p.m.): Grambling State WR Antonio Jones transfers to Temple

Jones, who spent the last three seasons at Grambling State, has a chance to receive significant playing time for Temple right away. He caught just one pass for six yards his freshman season and did not play in 2022, but caught 43 passes for 598 yards and two touchdowns in 2023. He joins the Owls with two years of eligibility.

(Jan. 5, 1:49 p.m.): Nebraska CB Javier Morton transfers to Temple

Morton, a former three-star recruit, transferred to Nebraska from Garden City Community College in 2022. He totaled 20 tackles, one sack, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery at Garden City in 2021, and two tackles for the Cornhuskers in 2022. He did not play in 2023 and comes to Temple with two years of eligibility remaining.

(Jan. 5): East Carolina LB Tyquan King transfers to Temple

King, a former three-star recruit, played three seasons at East Carolina. He recorded 76 tackles and one interception in 2022, but just one tackle in 2023. He comes to Temple for his senior season and is likely in store for significant playing time.

(Jan. 4, 4:28 p.m.): CB Dominick Hill enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Hill transferred to Temple from South Carolina two years ago and became a regular starter for the Owls in 2023. The former three-star recruit recorded 47 tackles, four pass defenses and one forced fumble in 2023. He enters the portal with one year of eligibility.

(Jan. 2): S Breynen Scott enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Scott served as a rotational piece for the Owls’ secondary the last two seasons, recording 18 tackles and one sack in 2022 and 40 tackles in 2023. He will enter the portal with two years of eligibility.

(Jan. 2): S Muheem McCargo enters NCAA Transfer Portal

McCargo, a Camden, New Jersey native, did not see game action in 2023 but was a regular in the Owls’ secondary the previous two years. In 2021, he recorded 37 tackles and a fumble recovery and in 2022 he recorded 32 tackles, one sack and one interception. He enters the portal with two years of eligibility.

(Dec. 20, 2023, 4:09 p.m.): QB/WR D’Wan Mathis transfers to Delaware State

Mathis, a former nationally sought after recruit, served as Georgia’s starting quarterback during the 2020 season before being benched in the Bulldogs’ season opener. He transferred to Temple and threw for 1,223 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions in 2021 and 125 yards in 2022 before losing the starting job. He transitioned to wide receiver in 2022 and caught eight passes for 56 yards across two seasons.

(Dec. 20, 2023, 2:40 p.m.): BREAKING: QB E.J. Warner transfers to Rice

Warner, who broke multiple all-time Temple passing records, started at quarterback across two seasons and threw for 3,076 yards, 23 touchdowns and 12 turnovers in the 2023 season. In 2022, he was named a freshman All-American by Pro Football Focus. He will have two years of eligibility remaining at Rice.

(Dec. 20, 2023, 10:10 a.m.): Austin Peay K Maddux Trujillo transfers to Temple

Trujillo, Austin Peay’s all-time leading scorer, joins the Owls with one year of eligibility remaining. He has made 38 field goals on 53 attempts throughout his career and has made 128 of 133 extra-point attempts. He will likely serve as the Owls’ starting kicker.

(Dec. 20, 2023, 9:44 a.m.): Alabama State CB Adrian Maddox transfers to Temple

Maddox was a regular starter at Alabama State the last two seasons, registering 38 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles in 2023 and 32 tackles, one sack and two interceptions in 2022. He joins the Owls with two years of eligibility remaining and has a chance at regular playing time.

(Dec. 18, 2023, 6:08 p.m.): Arkansas DB Jaylen Lewis transfers to Temple

Lewis, a former three-star recruit, spent the last two seasons at Arkansas, recording two tackles in 2023 and one in 2022. He joins the Owls with three years of eligibility and with the chance for a significant increase in playing time.

(Dec. 17, 2023, 6:50 p.m.): Western Carolina DB Andreas Keaton transfers to Temple

Keaton played three seasons at Western Carolina, appearing in 33 games totalling 184 tackles, five interceptions and 19 pass defenses. He comes to Temple for his senior season with the opportunity for significant playing time.

(Dec. 15, 2023, 8:15 a.m.): BREAKING: Rutgers QB Evan Simon transfers to Temple

Simon, a former three-star recruit, played three seasons at Rutgers before transferring to Temple. He appeared in 16 games, throwing for 952 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions. He joins the Owls with two years of eligibility remaining and will have the chance to compete for the starting job.

(Dec. 13, 2023, 6:11 p.m.): UTEP CB Torey Richardson transfers to Temple

Richardson started his career at Houston and spent the last three seasons at UTEP. He recorded 33 tackles, 7 pass defended, one interception and 0.5 sacks for the Miners in 2023. He comes to Temple with one year of eligibility and figures to receive significant playing time.

(Dec. 12, 2023, 10:28 a.m.): DL Zymir Cobbs enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Cobbs, a Philadelphia native, played at Lackawanna College and Penn State prior to transferring to Temple in 2022. He recorded 12 total tackles and six solo tackles for the Owls in 2023 and will enter the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

(Dec. 10, 2023, 4:56 p.m.): N.C. State LB Torren Wright transfers to Temple

Wright, a former three-star recruit, transferred to Temple from N.C. State, appearing in seven games for the Wolfpack. He recorded two tackles and one solo tackle in 2023 and comes to Temple with a shot at increased playing time.

(Dec. 9, 2023, 1:39 a.m.): WR Jelon Johnson enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Johnson was a late recruit in Temple’s 2023 freshman class. He did not see any game action and enters the portal with four years of eligibility remaining.

(Dec. 6, 2023): DL Lancine Turay enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Turay, a former three-star recruit, transferred to Temple from North Carolina in 2021. He recorded 11 total tackles, nine solo tackles and 2.5 sacks in 2022 and 3 total tackles and one sack in 2023, serving as a rotational defensive line piece. He enters the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

(Dec. 1, 2023, 3:26 p.m.): DL Davion Hood enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Hood, a redshirt junior, transferred to Temple from East Tennessee State prior to the 2023 season. He was a regular starter for the Owls, recording 21 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack in 12 games. He enters the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

(Nov. 27, 2023, 3:49 p.m.): CB Christian Bell enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Bell, a former two-star recruit, transferred to Temple from Hudson Valley Community College in 2022. He played in nine games as a sophomore at Hudson Valley, recording 18 tackles and one interception. He recorded just one tackle for the Owls in 2023 and enters the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

DECLARED FOR THE DRAFT:

LB Jordan Magee, LB Layton Jordan, WR Amad Anderson Jr., LB Yvandy Rigby

KEY GRADUATION DEPARTURES:

QB Quincy Patterson, TE David Martin-Robinson, TE Jordan Smith, OL Richard Rodriguez, DL Jerquavion Mahone, LB Jacob Hollins, CB Elijah Clark, S Tywan Francis, K Camden Price, K Chris Van Eekeren