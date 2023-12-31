Stoffel enters transfer portal

Temple Football offensive lineman Victor Stoffel has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Rivals.com. Stoffel was one of two single-digit players remaining before his decision.

Stoffel played four full seasons for the Cherry and White after redshirting his freshman year. He carved out a starting role last season and became a key part of Temple’s offensive line beside former linemen Adam Klein and Isaac Moore.

Stoffel’s role increased in 2023, becoming a leader for the unit that endured several injuries and lineup changes and. He played all 12 games at right tackle and earned All-American Athletic Conference honorable mention and Pro Football Focus’ first team All-AAC for his efforts.

The Owls brought in several new linemen on National Signing Day on Dec. 20, but Stoffel’s transfer creates a significant void in the unit and the locker room. Only six offensive linemen on the 2024 roster saw significant playing time last season, and Stoffel was seen as an anchor of the young unit.

Temple players elected nine single digits for the 2023 season. Every single digit except wide receiver Ian Stewart has left the program this offseason.