Owls add transfer quarterback from Georgia

Former four-star recruit D’wan Mathis announced he was transferring to Temple today.

Former University of Georgia quarterback D’wan Mathis is transferring to Temple University, he announced on Twitter today.

The news comes after former Owls’ starting quarterback Anthony Russo announced he was transferring on Dec. 3, The Temple News reported.

Mathis started the season as the Bulldogs’ starter but was benched early in the season. He completed eight passes for 55 yards against the University of Arkansas on Sept. 26. He totaled one touchdown and three interceptions in three games this season.

This is the second offseason in a row the Owls added a transfer quarterback from a power-five school. Redshirt-sophomore Re-al Mitchell transferred from Iowa State before last season and will likely compete with Mathis for the starting job.