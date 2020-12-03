Owls’ starting quarterback announces transfer

Russo only played in three games this season due to a shoulder injury and COVID-19 protocols.

Graduate student quarterback Anthony Russo announces he will be leaving Temple University to enter the transfer portal. Above, he stands on the sidelines during the Owls' game against the University of South Florida at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 17. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Graduate student starting quarterback Anthony Russo will transfer out of Temple University after a football season rocked by injury and missed time due to COVID-19 protocols, Russo announced via his Twitter account today.  

“First off, I would like to thank Temple University for all the memories and lessons over the past four years,” Russo wrote. “Secondly, I want to thank Temple football for helping me become the player I am today.” 

Russo recorded 868 yards and nine touchdown passes this season after only playing in three games due to a shoulder injury and COVID-19 protocols. 

Russo was Temple’s starter for most of the last three seasons and finished his Temple career with 6,292 passing yards, 44 passing touchdown passes and a 60 percent completion percentage. 

