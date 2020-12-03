Owls’ starting quarterback announces transfer

Russo only played in three games this season due to a shoulder injury and COVID-19 protocols.

Graduate student starting quarterback Anthony Russo will transfer out of Temple University after a football season rocked by injury and missed time due to COVID-19 protocols, Russo announced via his Twitter account today.

“First off, I would like to thank Temple University for all the memories and lessons over the past four years,” Russo wrote. “Secondly, I want to thank Temple football for helping me become the player I am today.”

Russo recorded 868 yards and nine touchdown passes this season after only playing in three games due to a shoulder injury and COVID-19 protocols.

Russo was Temple’s starter for most of the last three seasons and finished his Temple career with 6,292 passing yards, 44 passing touchdown passes and a 60 percent completion percentage.

