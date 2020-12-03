Temple facilities to remain open through finals week

The TECH Center and Charles Library will continue to operate through finals week.

Temple University will keep some facilities open through the end of the semester despite the closure of libraries and other nonessential services after Philadelphia announced stricter guidelines last month amid rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

Here is a summary of what is remaining open.

The TECH Center

The TECH Center will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, from 7:30 to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday until Dec. 7, wrote Raymond Betzner, a spokesperson for the university, in an email to The Temple News.

The TECH Center will expand its hours from Dec. 8 until Dec. 16 to accommodate students studying for final exams, remaining open from 7:30 a.m. to midnight Mondays through Thursdays, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and from 10:30 a.m. to midnight on Sundays, Betzner wrote.

The Information Technology Services Help Desk will continue to operate seven days a week, and 11 breakout rooms are available for one to three students to reserve online, according to the TECH Center website.

Charles Library

Charles Library will remain open from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, according to the library’s website.

The library will only be open to Temple students and staff, according to the library’s website.

While Charles Library will not expand its hours for finals weeks, the library will offer 22 seats in its 24/7 Study Area from 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 8 to 10 p.m. on Dec. 16, according to the library’s website.

Students must enter the library through the doors on 13th Street near Norris and exit through the doors on Liacouras Walk near Norris Street or enter through the doors leading to the 24/7 Study Area on Liacouras Walk near Polett, according to the library’s website.

Students can reserve study rooms online here. Rooms 387, 402 and 425 are reserved for groups of two to four students, according to the library’s website.

The Special Collections Research Center and Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection will be open on Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only, according to the library’s website.