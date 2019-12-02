Water causes fire alarm to go off at Charles Library

Students and staff were allowed back into the building shortly before 6 p.m.

Approximately 150 students and staff were evacuated from the Charles Library around 5:15 p.m. today after a fire alarm went off in the building.

The alarm was set off when water seeped into an exposed pull station on the library’s terrace, wrote Joe Lucia, Dean of Temple University Libraries, in an email to The Temple News.

“As you know, this is a new building and we are working out the initial problems,” Lucia said. “I am confident that there will be a simple waterproofing fix.”

Students and staff were allowed back into the building around 5:45 p.m.

