Jalen McMurray enters transfer portal

Temple Football cornerback Jalen McMurray is entering the transfer portal after three seasons with the program, he announced on social media Wednesday afternoon.

“It has been an honor for me to play the game I love while attending such a stellar institution like Temple University,” McMurray wrote. “The entire coaching staff, support staff and my professors have been top-notch. They have poured into me in ways that will carry me forward as a man for the rest of my life.”

McMurray joined the Owls in 2021 after graduating from Gonzaga College High School in Washington D.C.

After redshirting his freshman season, McMurray earned a single digit in his first full year as a starter, making him the first freshman since defensive back Sean Chandler in 2014 to earn the honor. He was named a second-team freshman All-American after notching 49 tackles and an interception in the Cherry and White in 2022.

McMurray earned a single digit again in 2023, where he made 38 tackles but didn’t record an interception, in his second season as a starter.

“I am thankful beyond measure,” McMurray wrote. “With that, after much consideration and prayer with my family and inner team, I am entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. This decision has been a hard one. My family and I are hopeful that others will respect our privacy during this time.”

McMurray is now the sixth notable Owl to depart the team this offseason after running back Edward Saydee and quarterback E.J. Warner entered the transfer portal. Wide receiver Amad Anderson Jr., and linebackers Yvandy Rigby and Jordan Magee all declared for the NFL draft.