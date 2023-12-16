Jordan Magee declares for NFL Draft

Magee has one year of eligibility remaining but opted to test the waters, he announced on his social media Saturday. He led the Owls in tackles in 2023.

Temple Football linebacker Jordan Magee has declared for the NFL Draft, he announced in a social media post Saturday evening.

“It has been an honor to represent Temple University over these last five years,” Magee wrote. “I’ve loved every second, and it has been an honor to take the field day-in and day-out with my brothers.”

The linebacker from Dover, Delaware, played five seasons in the Cherry and White. After redshirting his freshman year, Magee finished with 233 tackles, including 139 solo tackles. He was seventh in the American Athletic Conference in tackles and second in tackles for loss in 2023.

Magee and tight end David Martin-Robinson both earned second team all-AAC honors at the end of the season.

Off the field, Magee was a pivotal part of head coach Stan Drayton’s program. He and cornerback Jalen McMurray were the only two players on the 2023 roster that finished as multi-year single digits, awarded by their teammates to the leaders on the team.

“I want to thank all of my teammates and coaches for everything they have done,” Magee wrote. “Without them, I wouldn’t be the player or person I am today.”

Magee has one year of eligibility remaining at the collegiate level, and he could return to the Owls if he does not get drafted. However, this decision was a long time coming, fulfilling a childhood dream, Magee wrote

“[This is] something I dreamed of as a kid,” Magee wrote. “As I look forward toward the next chapter of my football career, I am forever grateful to all those who made me into the man and player that stands before you today.”