November 15: The State of Temple Basketball

A preview into the women’s basketball game against Ole Miss, a breakdown of the men’s team’s 2-0 start of the season which is a first in 4 years, and a look into football’s disappointing 27-23 loss against USF. All on this week’s episode of The Playbook with Declan Landis, Ryan Mack, and Jaison Nieves.
Declan Landis
Declan can be reached at declan.landis@temple.edu. Follow Declan on Twitter @DeclanLandis.
Ryan Mack
Ryan can be reached at ryan.mack0001@temple.edu. Follow Ryan on Twitter @Ryan_mack18.
Jaison Nieves
Jaison can be reached at jaison.nieves@temple.edu. Follow Jaison on Twitter @JaisonNieves1.
Be the first to comment