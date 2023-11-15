November 15: The State of Temple Basketball

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join the TTN sports editors as they break down the past week in sports with expert analysis and appearances from some of your favorite Temple athletes.

15 November 2023 , , and Podcast, The Playbook

A preview into the women’s basketball game against Ole Miss, a breakdown of the men’s team’s 2-0 start of the season which is a first in 4 years, and a look into football’s disappointing 27-23 loss against USF. All on this week’s episode of The Playbook with Declan Landis, Ryan Mack, and Jaison Nieves.

Declan Landis

Declan can be reached at declan.landis@temple.edu. Follow Declan on Twitter @DeclanLandis.

Ryan Mack

Ryan can be reached at ryan.mack0001@temple.edu. Follow Ryan on Twitter @Ryan_mack18.

Jaison Nieves

Jaison can be reached at jaison.nieves@temple.edu. Follow Jaison on Twitter @JaisonNieves1.

Pablo Rouco

