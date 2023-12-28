From the resignation of a president to a labor strike on campus, here are the most impactful university stories from 2023.

In the past 12 months, the Temple community has seen the turnover of multiple presidents, the death of a Temple Police officer, safety improvements on and near Main Campus, a graduate student union strike and increasing enrollment concerns.

As 2024 approaches, some events, like an ongoing faculty union negotiation and a search for a new president, will present new challenges and opportunities for the university.

Here are the top 10 News stories of 2023.

By Oliver Sabo and Lawrence Ukenye

Former President Jason Wingard resigned on March 31. | NOEL CHACKO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Following a period of mounting pressure regarding safety concerns, a TUGSA strike that lasted 42 days and the announcement of a faculty no-confidence vote, President Jason Wingard submitted his resignation to Temple’s Board of Trustees on March 28.

Wingard officially resigned March 31 and JoAnne Epps was named acting president on April 11. The Board of Trustees announced the search for the next president on Sept. 7.

By Oliver Sabo

Acting President Epps, 72, died after collapsing at a memorial service for Charles L. Blockson on Sept. 19. | NOEL CHACKO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

JoAnne Epps, a long-time Temple administrator who stepped into the presidential role on April 11 following Wingard’s resignation, passed away suddenly after collapsing on stage at a university event on Sept. 19. Epps was considering retirement before the Board of Trustees asked her to serve.

In her introductory press conference, Epps said she would prioritize listening and engaging with students, faculty, staff, administrators and the surrounding community to focus on two central university issues: safety and enrollment. Following her death, students, faculty and staff agreed that Epps positively impacted university morale following a semester of turmoil.

By Oliver Sabo

Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald was the first Temple University Police Department officer to die while on duty. | EARL KUFEN / THE TEMPLE NEWS

On the evening of Feb. 18, Temple Police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald was fatally shot at 17th Street near Montgomery Avenue. Fitzgerald was the first Temple University Police Department officer to die while on duty. An 18-year-old was arrested in connection to the shooting on Feb. 19.

Following the shooting, Temple raised more than $450,000 to support Fitzgerald’s family through the Temple University Fallen Heroes Fund, covered funeral costs and offered tuition remission for Fitzgerald’s children, should they attend the university. Fitzgerald’s life was honored in a vigil at the Bell Tower, his funeral service and the renaming of the 1700 block of Montgomery Avenue to “Christopher Fitzgerald Way.”

By Oliver Sabo and Fallon Roth

The strike came two months after 99 percent of the union’s members voted to authorize a strike on Nov. 11. | ROBERT JOSEPH CRUZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS

On January 31, the Temple University Graduate Students’ Association announced that they would begin striking for increased pay, better benefits and classroom improvements, two months after 99 percent of the union’s members voted to authorize a strike. The announcement began what would become a 42-day strike that included daily picketing, rallies, support from political leaders and an undergraduate march on Broad Street in support of the union. The union ratified a tentative agreement with Temple in a 344-8 vote on March 9.

By Julia Merola, Rachel Townsend and Fallon Roth

Ninety-two percent of students disapproved of Jason Wingard’s performance as president of Temple University, according to a March 2023 poll conducted by The Temple News. | NOEL CHACKO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

A March poll conducted by The Temple News surveying roughly 1,000 students found that 92 percent of students generally disapproved of Wingard’s performance at the time. The same amount of respondents also believed Wingard was not relatable. The poll, released just one week before the former president’s resignation announcement, also found that 75 percent of students believed safety was Temple’s biggest issue.

By Sidney Rochnik

The university aims for a five to 10 percent enrollment boost for the 2024-25 academic year to offset recent years of declining enrollment. | FERNANDO GAXIOLA / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Amid a national undergraduate enrollment decline during the past four years, enrollment at Temple has decreased by 21.8 percent in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. The university has increased tuition and made budget cuts each year in an attempt to mitigate consequences for students and faculty. Jose Aviles, the new vice provost of enrollment management, started his position on May 1 and has a program in place aimed at creating a more intensive recruiting strategy.

By Oliver Sabo

The audit listed summarized four major areas of recommendations and emphasized that campus safety and safety in neighborhoods surrounding Temple are interconnected. | EARL KUFEN / THE TEMPLE NEWS

More than a year after its announcement, Temple University released an audit of Campus Safety Services’ operations and procedures. The 131-page report was conducted by former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey, who partnered with 21CP Solutions, an organization that advises law enforcement agencies. The report, which came just one day after The Temple News’ Editorial Board called on the university to release it, summarized four major areas of recommendations and emphasized that campus safety and safety in neighborhoods surrounding Temple are interconnected.

By Fallon Roth and Lawrence Ukenye

TAUP, which is currently negotiating for a new contract, voted for no confidence in Mandel and Board of Trustees Chair Mitchell Morgan on April 24. | EARL KUFEN / THE TEMPLE NEWS.

On March 1, The Temple News first reported that the Temple Association of University Professionals would discuss holding a no-confidence vote on then-President Jason Wingard, Provost Gregory Mandel and Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ken Kaiser’s handling of the TUGSA strike, public safety and other university issues. TAUP, which is currently negotiating for a new contract, voted for no confidence in Mandel and Board of Trustees Chair Mitchell Morgan, who replaced Kaiser in the vote, on April 24.

By Oliver Sabo

Following the death of Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald and the ongoing TUGSA strike, many questioned the university’s communication methods. | OLIVIA ROQUE / THE TEMPLE NEWS

As Temple grappled with multiple safety incidents around Main Campus and the TUGSA strike, some entities began to question the university’s communication methods with students and the media. In a Feb. 22 interview with NBC10, Wingard said he did not know what the university specifically needed to address safety concerns. Scott Gratson, director of communication studies at Klein College of Media and Communication, believed the university needed more transparency around messaging to students.

By Sidney Rochnik

Retention of TUPD officers has been a point of concern for Temple administration amidst a national hiring struggle. | FERNANDO GAXIOLA / THE TEMPLE NEWS

While TUPD continued its efforts to hire and retain officers this year, citywide and national personnel shortages impacted the department’s strategy. The Department of Public Safety revamped its recruitment plans, making their benefits comparable to PPD and following 21CP Solutions’ recommendation for a written recruitment plan.