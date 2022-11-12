TUGSA votes to authorize strike

Temple University Graduate Students Association announced Friday that 99 percent of their members voted to authorize a strike, meaning the union leadership can call for a strike if demands are not met.

One hour before the announcement, Provost Gregory Mandel and Ken Kaiser, senior vice president and chief operating officer, informed students of what they can expect if TUGSA strikes.

In the event of a strike, classes will continue through the end of the fall semester and through spring semester. Grades will not be affected and students will continue to have access to classrooms, libraries and other buildings around campus, Mandel and Kaiser wrote in an email to students, faculty and staff.

Each school and college within Temple has appointed a “strike coordinator” who will be the point of contact for students facing difficulties due to the strike, Mandel and Kaiser wrote. The university has also created a web page to address student concerns, including frequently asked questions and a list of strike coordinators. The page will be updated as negotiations continue.

“Please be assured that our priority is the quality and continuity of your classes during this time, and we are confident that we will provide both,” Mandel and Kaiser wrote.

Temple will keep students and employees updated with any new developments.

Negotiations between Temple administration and TUGSA began in February 2022 after their contracts expired. The union wants the university to increase wages, invest in classrooms and extend maternity and paternity leave. A strike would lead to TA’s and RA’s halting their classes, grading and research.