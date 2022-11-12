Owls defeat Tigers in a four-set match

Temple Volleyball won their first match in three games against the University of Memphis 3-1.

Temple Volleyball (10-16, 4-11 The American Athletic Conference) won 3-1 in a four-set match against the University of Memphis (17-11, 7-8 The American) on Friday night at the Larry O. Finch Center. This is the Owls’ first win in three matches after they failed to win last weekend at home.

KEY PLAYS

A kill by sophomore outside hitter Taylor Davenport set off a 7-0 run in the middle of the first set that led to the Owls taking it 25-19.

set off a 7-0 run in the middle of the first set that led to the Owls taking it 25-19. Similar to the first set, a kill by sophomore middle blocker Chudear Tut started a 6-0 run to make the score 17-11 after it was tied at 11.

started a 6-0 run to make the score 17-11 after it was tied at 11. A kill by Davenport ended the set, giving Temple the win 25-18 and two-set lead in the match.

After losing the third set, Temple came back firing in the fourth set, going on a 12-3 run to put the score at 18-9.

Tut ended the set with a kill in the middle, winning the fourth set 25-14 and closing the game 3-1.

THE NUMBERS

Junior outside hitter Jelena Prolic led the game with 18 kills for the match.

led the game with 18 kills for the match. Davenport and redshirt senior right-side hitter Peyton Boyd had 14 kills each.

had 14 kills each. Davenport had six aces for the match.

Temple hit .288 percent for the match while Memphis only managed to hit .118 percent

Temple hit a game-high .394 percent in the fourth set.

WORDS FROM COACH

“We, of course, are thrilled with our win tonight on the road,” said coach Linda Hampton-Keith. “I am impressed with how composed our team was throughout the match. What makes me so proud of this team is the work they continue to put in to be better each day and to enjoy the fruits of our labor is a great feeling.”

ON TAP

The Owls will look to win in their next game against Southern Methodist University (19-8, 12-3 The American) on Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. at the Moody Coliseum.