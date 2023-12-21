Amad Anderson Jr. declares for the NFL Draft

Former Temple Football wide receiver Amad Anderson Jr. has declared for the NFL Draft, he announced in an Instagram post Thursday afternoon.

The graduate student wrapped up his sixth year of college football in 2023 and did not have remaining eligibility.

“Since I was four years old, playing in the NFL has been a lifelong dream of mine,” Anderson wrote in the statement. “After much prayer and consideration, I’ve made the decision to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.”

Anderson played three seasons at Purdue, including one redshirt year, before transferring to Temple ahead of the 2021 season. He racked up 99 catches for 1,409 yards and nine touchdowns in three seasons for the Cherry and White and finished 16th in Temple history in receptions.

The wide receiver led the Owls in both receptions and receiving yards in 2023. He provided consistency in a room that battled injuries all season.

“Owl Nation, Coach Drayton, Coach Williams, Carey, Ward and to everyone who worked their magic behind the scenes,” Anderson wrote. “Thank you for your unwavering support; it has been nothing short of amazing. Embracing this culture has significantly contributed to my personal growth and will remain a part of me forever.”

Anderson joins linebackers Jordan Magee and Yvandy Rigby as the only Temple players that have declared for the draft so far.