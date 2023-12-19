Yvandy Rigby declares for NFL Draft

Temple Football linebacker Yvandy Rigby has declared for the NFL Draft, he announced on his social media late Monday evening.

“My love for my teammates, my coaches and my school has made this decision difficult,” Rigby wrote in the statement. “However, after careful consideration and discussions with my coaches, teammates and with the counsel of my family, I have decided to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.”

His announcement came just days after Rigby’s teammate and fellow single digit Jordan Magee announced his declaring for the draft.

Rigby missed five games in 2023 but finished the season ranked third on the team in tackles. He was a force in Temple’s interior, earning single-digit status at the beginning of the season. After five seasons, including one redshirt year, Rigby had 199 tackles for the Cherry and White in 34 games.

The linebacker has one remaining year of eligibility but opted to test the waters at the next level.

“I want to thank my Temple Football coaches and teammates for helping me develop into the player and most importantly, the man I am today,” Rigby wrote. “I have been blessed to forge many relationships and develop even better friendships. I take great pride in contributing to the Temple TUFF culture and will always be proud to be an Owl.”