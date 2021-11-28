Temple student fatally shot on Park Avenue

Samuel Collington, a 21-year-old senior political science major, was shot after parking his vehicle on Sunday afternoon.

Samuel Collington, a 21-year-old senior political science major, died at Temple University Hospital on Sunday afternoon. Collington was shot twice in the chest after parking his vehicle on Park Avenue near Susquehanna, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

“We mourn the loss of a bright and thriving political science student, and share in the wrenching grief of his family and friends,” wrote Charles Leone, executive director of Campus Safety Services, in a statement to the Temple community.

Collington worked as a Democracy Fellow in the City Commissioners office and was set to graduate in the spring, according to the statement.

Campus Safety Services announced plans to increase gun violence safety measures on Nov. 17 following the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old teen on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 17th Street.

More than 2,000 people have been shot in Philadelphia in 2021, and more than 500 individuals have been killed, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.