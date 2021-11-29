Rod Carey fired as football head coach

Temple University head football coach Rod Carey was fired after three seasons with the Owls.

Temple University fired head football coach Rod Carey after three seasons with the team, according to a press release Monday morning.

“It’s never an easy decision to replace a head coach,” wrote Arthur Johnson, Temple’s athletic director and vice president, in the statement.

During his Temple tenure, Carey went 12-20 as head coach. He led the team to an 8-5 record in 2019 and earned a bid to the Military Bowl. The Owls finished this season on a seven-game losing streak resulting in a 3-9 overall record and 1-7 record in American Athletic Conference play.

The Owls finished the 2020 season — which was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic — with a 1-6 record.

Several players announced they entered the transfer portal this season, including redshirt-junior receiver Jadan Blue and redshirt-freshman safety M.J. Griffin. Redshirt-freshman quarterback D’Wan Mathis announced his transfer as well, but chose to return next season.

“The past two seasons have not been easy with the challenges of the pandemic,” Johnson wrote. “I want to thank Rod for staying committed to our student-athletes and wish him and his family well in their next chapter.”

