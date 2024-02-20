Man convicted in 2021 fatal shooting of Temple student

Samuel Collington’s killer was found guilty of his charges and is set for sentencing later this year.

The man who fatally shot Temple student Samuel Collington was convicted of third-degree murder and gun charges on Tuesday.

Latif Williams, then 17 years old, was attempting to rob Collington, a political science student who was returning from Fall Break, when he fatally shot Collington twice in the chest on Nov. 28, 2021.

Williams was previously arrested months before the murder for an attempted carjacking at gunpoint, but the case was withdrawn after a witness did not appear in court.

Williams’ sentencing is set for May 1, CBS3 reported.

Collington was a passionate, politically-involved student according to those who were close to him. He arranged walkouts protesting gun violence and served as president of Temple’s Political Science Society.