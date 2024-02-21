February 21: Women’s Tennis bounces back

Men’s basketball breaks their ten-game losing streak as the women’s side finds new momentum as we near the end of the season. After two losses at the beginning of this season, Women’s tennis has bounced back with two wins against Siena College and Villanova and Women’s Lacrosse continues to dominate with commanding leads. All this and more on this week’s episode of The Playbook Declan Landis, Johnny Zawislak, Ryan Mack, and Jaison Nieves.
Declan Landis
Declan can be reached at declan.landis@temple.edu. Follow Declan on Twitter @DeclanLandis.
Johnny Zawislak
Johnny can be reached at john.zawislak@temple.edu. Follow Johnny on Twitter @JZawisBTB.
Ryan Mack
Ryan can be reached at ryan.mack0001@temple.edu. Follow Ryan on Twitter @Ryan_mack18.
Jaison Nieves
Jaison can be reached at jaison.nieves@temple.edu. Follow Jaison on Twitter @JaisonNieves1.
Related Articles
5 burning questions: Women’s
Owls fall to Rebels in final non-conference game
Dunphy’s late-game adjustment helps Temple beat Wisconsin
06 December 2017 Tom Ignudo Uncategorized
Be the first to comment