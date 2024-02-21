February 21: Women’s Tennis bounces back

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join the TTN sports editors as they break down the past week in sports with expert analysis and appearances from some of your favorite Temple athletes.

Men’s basketball breaks their ten-game losing streak as the women’s side finds new momentum as we near the end of the season. After two losses at the beginning of this season, Women’s tennis has bounced back with two wins against Siena College and Villanova and Women’s Lacrosse continues to dominate with commanding leads. All this and more on this week’s episode of The Playbook Declan Landis, Johnny Zawislak, Ryan Mack, and Jaison Nieves.