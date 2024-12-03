Tyler taking environmental approach to glassmaking

The Tyler School or Art and Architeure’s glass program is using eco-friendly techniques to teach students about sustainable glassmaking.

Jessica Jane Julius believes teaching glassmaking isn’t just about technical skills — it’s about preparing students to carry sustainable practices into their professional futures.

“It’s a very intensive use of energy and materials, and in order for students to continue, they need to be able to make a sustainable practice,” said Julius, associate professor and head of the Tyler School of Art and Architecture’s glass program. “We really think of the outcomes of our students when they graduate — how do they continue [glass] making if energy prices go up, if material prices go up, how can they become more conscious makers and realize their impact?”

Julius has spearheaded an initiative to eliminate glass waste since becoming the head of Temple’s program in 2019. She received a Green Grant in 2022 from the university’s Office of Sustainability, which was used for equipment like a glass crusher. The program now remelts glass waste and gives students access to recycled material, keeping thousands of pounds of glass out of landfills, Julius said.

Tyler recently earned a $25,000 Scoping Grant from the 2024 Frankenthaler Climate Initiative which will aim to support energy audits and assessments to guide the transition to clean energy, with a focus on the glass department’s energy-intensive kiln systems. The funds will help Tyler assess energy use to prepare for a full conversion of its facilities to sustainable energy.

The grants also help the glass program incorporate sustainable art practices, with the goal of preparing students for the challenges of an evolving field.

Amber Cowan teaches students how to create art mindfully while reusing materials. Second-life glass, often repurposed from scraps and other materials, is an essential part of the effort, ensuring that students learn technical skills and gain a deeper understanding of sustainability in their craft.

“I use sustainable materials as much as I can — the glass that I use for my work is second-life material, so I teach that in my classes,” said Cowan, an adjunct professor in Tyler’s glass department. “And as artists, as sculptors, there is a lot of unseen energy and consumption that goes into making a piece that we need to be aware of. I think it’s good to have [students] think about that at an early age, when they’re just beginning their art careers.”

Cowan’s approach mirrors Tyler’s broader commitment to minimizing waste and environmental impact within the glass program.

The addition of a color tank to Tyler’s glass facilities is part of the program’s innovative approach to resource management. Unlike most studios, which only provide clear glass, Tyler’s color tank offers students creative freedom while reinforcing sustainable practices.

“I barely ever go into another glass studio that has a color tank ready and available at all times,” Cowan said.

The color tank itself is the result of a recycling process. Students’ discarded scraps of clear and colored glass are collected and remelted, with added oxides creating a distinctive dark gray to black color. This process reduces waste and allows students to work with colored glass more frequently, a medium that is often expensive and tricky to use.

While reused material may not be the easiest to work with, Kristen Neville Taylor believes it provides students with a unique opportunity to step outside of their comfort zones.

“The glass doesn’t have to be perfect,” said Taylor, an adjunct assistant professor. “It’s a learning environment, so it makes sense for the students. As long as it’s usable material and they’re able to work with it, it doesn’t have to be clear of any imperfections. So, it’s actually the perfect environment to pilot something like this.”

Through these practices, the faculty hopes to inspire students to reflect on their role as artists in a world grappling with limited resources. By learning to work with constraints, students can prepare for the challenges they may face in their professional careers.

For Julius, these efforts symbolize a shared commitment to creating art that respects the world it inhabits.

“I feel really privileged to be working with the students that we have, the grads, the undergrads and the faculty,” Julius said. “I’m surrounded by very like-minded people and every day I can see how the change in curriculum impacts the students, and how that can help shape the world that I want to be in.”