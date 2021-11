RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about in The Temple News print edition. Now available Wednesdays at 8 a.m. ET featuring Olivia Hall and other editors from The Temple News.

The Muslim Students Association is campaigning for a larger prayer space that would accommodate the needs of Muslim students. Jocelyn Hockaday, a freelance reporter for The Temple News, talks about MSA’s mission for space in Paley library.

With the 2021-22 basketball season coming up, The Temple News sports editors, Isabella DiAmore, Nick Gangewere, and Victoria Ayala, make their predictions ranging from stats, player lineups and final conference records.