Tracking results from the April 2024 Pennsylvania primaries

Updated 4/23 at 10:24 p.m.

Across Pennsylvania today, voters will cast their ballots in the April 2024 primary, which determines who will represent the each major party in key races in the November 2024 general election.

Pennsylvania has closed primaries meaning voters can only vote for candidates within their registered party. Philadelphians will be able to vote for their party’s nominee for President of the United States, Attorney General, Auditor General, State Treasurer and Congressional representatives among other races.

In the race for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senator, Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) is running opposed in his primary as is Former Under Secretary Dave McCormick (R).

Check back at this page throughout the night to check the latest results from the election.

PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

ATTORNEY GENERAL

AUDITOR GENERAL

STATE TREASURER

UNITED STATES CONGRESS

Note: There are no Republican candidates listed on the ballot for this race.

The 2nd and 3rd U.S. Congressional Districts represents parts of Main Campus. In the 2nd Congressional Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Incumbent) and Aaron Bashir (R) are running in unopposed primaries.