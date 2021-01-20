Owls to play Houston on Saturday

Temple University men’s basketball (3-3, 2-3 The American Athletic Conference) will match up against #8 Houston (11-1, 6-1 The American) on Saturday at noon, the team announced in a press release today.

The game was previously scheduled to take place on Feb. 10. After Houston’s Jan. 23 contest against Cincinnati was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols and the ensuing contract tracing of student-athletes within the Cincinnati program, the AAC rescheduled the contest between Temple and Houston, according to the release.

Temple’s game against Cincinnati on Jan. 20 was also postponed due to COVID-19 protocols and the ensuing contract tracing of student-athletes within the Cincinnati program, The Temple News reported.

The Owls will host Saturday’s game at the Liacouras Center at noon and the game will be broadcast on CBS, according to the release.

