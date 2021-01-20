Owls to play Houston on Saturday

The game was originally scheduled for Feb. 10.

Temple University men's basketball announces a change to their game schedule on Jan. 20. Above, senior forward De'Vondre Perry dribbles the ball down the court during the Owls' game against the University of Central Florida on Jan. 14. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Temple University men’s basketball (3-3, 2-3 The American Athletic Conference) will match up against #8 Houston (11-1, 6-1 The American) on Saturday at noon, the team announced in a press release today. 

The game was previously scheduled to take place on Feb. 10. After Houston’s Jan. 23 contest against Cincinnati was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols and the ensuing contract tracing of student-athletes within the Cincinnati program, the AAC rescheduled the contest between Temple and Houston, according to the release. 

Temple’s game against Cincinnati on Jan. 20 was also postponed due to COVID-19 protocols and the ensuing contract tracing of student-athletes within the Cincinnati program, The Temple News reported. 

The Owls will host Saturday’s game at the Liacouras Center at noon and the game will be broadcast on CBS, according to the release. 

