Temple University men’s basketball’s game on Jan. 20 is postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results in Cincinnati’s program.

Temple University men’s basketball’s game against Cincinnati is postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results and the ensuing contact tracing of student-athletes in the Bearcats’ program, Temple Athletics announced in a press release today.

It is unclear when Temple’s game against Cincinnati will be rescheduled.

The Owls’ next game is against South Florida on Jan. 27 in Tampa, Florida, at 7 p.m.