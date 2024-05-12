Jahlil White transfers to La Salle

The former Temple Men’s Basketball guard transfers to the Explorers as a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

Former Temple Men’s Basketball guard Jahlil White has transferred to La Salle, he announced on his social media Sunday evening. White entered the transfer portal on April 2 and will join former Temple head coach Fran Dunphy.

The Whitesboro, New Jersey native played three seasons in the Cherry and White but battled injuries throughout most of his tenure. White was named Big 5 Freshman of the Year and was named to the All-American Athletic Conference freshman team his first year on North Broad.

White was known for his rebounding ability at Temple, averaging 5.5 rebounds in the 2023-24 season, which ranked third on the team. White averaged 10 points per game last season and was a key part of the Owls’ run to their first American Athletic Tournament Championship appearance.



White’s commitment to the Explorers makes him the second Owl that entered the transfer portal to find a new home after guard Hysier Miller transferred to Virginia Tech on April 24. White joins La Salle as a graduate transfer and will have one year of eligibility.