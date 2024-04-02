Jahlil White enters transfer portal

The redshirt senior averaged 10 points per game and will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Temple Men’s Basketball guard Jahlil White has entered the transfer portal, he announced on his Instagram Tuesday afternoon. The announcement comes just a day after guard Hysier Miller also announced he would leave the program.

“Firstly, I want to thank God for giving me the strength and ability to play this game,” White wrote in the statement. “I want to thank Coach Fisher, Coach McKie and both coaching staffs for giving me an opportunity at this University. I truly appreciate everything these men have done for me.”

The Whitesboro, New Jersey, native played three seasons in the Cherry and White after redshirting his freshman season. White was named Big-5 Rookie of the Year in 2021-22 and was named to the All-American Athletic Conference Freshman first team.

White battled injuries throughout his time on North Broad Street, missing eight of the Owls’ 36 games during the 2023-24 season with a nagging finger problem. He had his best scoring output this past season, being the Owls’ third-leading scorer at 10 points per game while shooting a career-best 46 percent from the field.

“These last 4 years have done nothing but made me stronger and helped shape me into the man that I am today,” White wrote. “It has been a blessing to have you guys behind me and my teammates the way you ve been.”

White departs the Owls as a graduate transfer and will have one year of eligibility remaining. Temple will likely need to find players from the transfer portal to fill White’s ability to rebound and defend.