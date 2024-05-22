Jordan Riley transfers to East Carolina

The former Temple Men’s Basketball guard spent one season at Temple after transferring from Georgetown.

Former Temple Men’s Basketball guard Jordan Riley has transferred to East Carolina, CBS Sports reported Wednesday afternoon. Riley entered the transfer portal on April 18 while also declaring for this year’s NBA draft, before ultimately staying in the American Athletic Conference.

Riley spent two seasons in Washington D.C., playing for Patrick Ewing’s Georgetown Hoyas. He only appeared in 34 games during that time, and entered the transfer portal after the 2022-23 season.

Riley transferred to North Broad following head coach Adam Fisher’s hiring and made an immediate impact in the Cherry and White. He started 29 games, shooting 43% from the field while averaging the second most points on the team with nearly 12 per game, only trailing guard Hysier Miller, who transferred to Virginia Tech on April 24.

Following Riley’s commitment to ECU all three of the Owls’ leading scorers have found new homes, with Miller to Virginia Tech and guard Jahlil White transferring to La Salle on May 12. Riley transfers to the Pirates as a senior with one year of remaining eligibility.