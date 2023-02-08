February 8: Recapping Temple’s upset over Houston

After defeating the nation’s top-ranked team for the first time in nearly 23 years two weeks ago, Temple Men’s Basketball was unable to pull off another upset against Houston. Temple Women’s Basketball is starting to feel the effects of only having eight rotational players after its three-game win streak was snapped on the road by Houston. The Temple News Sports Editor Nick Gangewere and Assistant Sports Editor Javon Edmonds sit down with beat reporter Johnny Zawislak to discuss it all this week.
Javon Edmonds
Javon can be reached at javon.edmonds@temple.edu. Follow Javon on Twitter @javonedmonds45.
Nick Gangewere
Nick can be reached at nicholas.gangewere@temple.edu. Follow Nick on Twitter @nick_gang16.
Johnny Zawislak
Johnny can be reached at john.zawislak@temple.edu. Follow Johnny on Twitter @JZawisBTB.
