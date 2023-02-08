February 8: Recapping Temple’s upset over Houston

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join Nick Gangewere Wednesday at 3 p.m. EST as he breaks down the past week in sports with expert analysis from reporters at The Temple News and some of your favorite Temple athletes.

After defeating the nation’s top-ranked team for the first time in nearly 23 years two weeks ago, Temple Men’s Basketball was unable to pull off another upset against Houston. Temple Women’s Basketball is starting to feel the effects of only having eight rotational players after its three-game win streak was snapped on the road by Houston. The Temple News Sports Editor Nick Gangewere and Assistant Sports Editor Javon Edmonds sit down with beat reporter Johnny Zawislak to discuss it all this week.