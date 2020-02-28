Temple men’s basketball loses back-and-forth game to Wichita State

Senior guard Quinton Rose missed a layup with 50 seconds left in the game that would have put Temple University men’s basketball up by one point.

After Rose’s miss, Wichita State (21-7, 9-6 The American Athletic Conference) scored five points to win 72-69 against Temple (14-14, 6-9 The AAC) Thursday night at the Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

The game was a back-and-forth affair, featuring eight ties and 14 lead changes. Even though the game was close, the Shockers played better down the stretch, converting on five of their last six field goals to end the game.

The Owls led 65-58 with four minutes and 25 seconds left in the game. From that point on, the Owls did not record a made field goal as the Shockers ended the game on a 14-4 run.

After converting on 40 percent of their three-pointers in the first half, the Owls only made one shot from beyond the arc on seven attempts in the second half. The Owls’ field goal shooting also fell in the last 20 minutes. After making 48.1 percent of their shots from the field in the first half, the Owls’ field goal shooting fell to a 39.3 clip in the second half.

The Shockers’ shooting was relatively more consistent as they made half of their shots from the field during both halves. After only converting on 38.5 percent of their three-pointers in the first 20 minutes, the Shockers made half of their shots from beyond the arc in the second half.

Shockers junior forward Trey Wade led all scorers with 21 points, 18 of which came in the first half. Wade only missed one shot from the field, finishing 8-of-9. Wade converted on 4-of-5 of his three-pointers and added seven rebounds.

Senior center Jaime Echenique recorded 14 points and 13 rebounds to post a double-double. Echenique shot 6-of-11 from the field. Sophomore guard Jamarius Burton added 15 points and six assists on 5-of-11 shooting from the field.

Rose led the Owls with 20 points on 7-of-16 shooting from the field. Rose also recorded four rebounds.

Redshirt-junior guard Monty Scott added 14 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field. All five of Scott’s misses came from beyond the arc.

Senior guard Alani Moore II and junior guard Nate Pierre-Louis recorded 11 points each. Moore finished shooting 4-of-8 from the field. Moore converted on three of his five three-point attempts. Pierre-Louis went 3-of-8 from the field and converted on all four of his free-throw attempts. Pierre-Louis also led the Owls with six rebounds. Rose, Scott, Moore and Pierre-Louis combined for 56 of the Owls’ points.

Next, Temple will return home to take on South Florida (12-16, 5-10 The AAC) on Sunday at 12 p.m. at the Liacouras Center.

