Responding to coronavirus, Temple University Japan moves classes online

The announcement comes a day after the Japanese government announced its public schools would close for nearly a month.

Updated on Feb. 28 at 9:58 a.m.

Temple University Japan will suspend classroom teaching and conduct its courses online for at least two weeks beginning March 2 in light of the spread of coronavirus, wrote Bruce Stronach, dean of TUJ, in an email to students studying at the Tokyo-based campus obtained by The Temple News.

In addition, students who are studying abroad at TUJ have been permitted to return home and continue their coursework online, if they choose, Stronach wrote.

“We would like to stress that this a preventative measure,” he wrote. “Over the course of these two weeks, we will determine if conditions will allow us to return to regular classroom teaching. Please know that we continue to work with national and international leaders to track the COVID-19 virus and take every effort to ensure your safety and welfare.”

Japan has reported 210 cases of the coronavirus, a virus that can cause a range of respiratory illnessnesses, the New York Times reported. Four people in Japan have died from the virus.

The Japanese government announced Thursday that its elementary, middle and high schools would close for nearly a month to prevent the virus from spreading, the Times reported. TUJ made its decision in response to the announcement and in line with other Japanese universities who are not currently in session, Stronach wrote.

No one associated with Temple has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, said Ray Betzner, a spokesperson for the university.

Though classes will be held online, TUJ’s campus will remain open, Stronach wrote.