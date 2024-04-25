Hysier Miller transfers to Virginia Tech

The junior guard averaged 15.9 points for Temple while leading the Owls to their first-ever AAC tournament championship appearance.



Former Temple Men’s Basketball guard Hysier Miller has transferred to Virginia Tech, he announced on his social media Wednesday night.

The Owls’ leading scorer announced he was entering the transfer portal on April 1 in a similar announcement. Miller also entered the portal following last season but opted to return to Temple.

Miller led the Owls in scoring with 15.9 points in 2023-24 after getting a bigger role under first year head coach Adam Fisher. Miller’s play helped lead the Owls to its first-ever American Athletic Conference Tournament championship appearance, where he scored the most points ever in the tournament with 96.

Miller averaged 10.6 points and 3.3 assists in his three seasons in the Cherry and White. He is now the first of the six players who entered the portal following the end of the season to find a new home for the 2024-25 season.

Miller transfers to the Hokies with one year of eligibility remaining.