Amaya Oliver transfers to Temple

The six-foot-two forward could add depth and scoring to the frontcourt after her strong 2023-24 season at Loyola Marymount.

Former Loyola Marymount forward Amaya Oliver is transferring to Temple, she announced in a social media post on Wednesday afternoon.

Oliver is the first transfer portal addition for the Owls after losing forwards Rayne Tucker and Ines Piper to the portal earlier this offseason.

The six-foot-two forward averaged 24 minutes per game with nine points on 52 percent shooting and also added six rebounds per game. Defensively, Oliver finished her season with 26 steals and 25 blocks.

Oliver played at USC for two seasons out of high school before transferring to Loyola Marymount. She averaged five points per game in her freshman season with the Trojans before getting limited playing time in her sophomore season and entering the transfer portal.

Oliver now joins an inexperienced forward room, as Jaleesa Molina is the only forward on the roster that got minutes with the Owls last season. Oliver comes in right away and provides experience and size to a room that definitely needs it after Tucker and Piper’s portal departures.

The Owls finished seventh in the nation in offensive rebounds per game last season averaging 16.2 per game. Oliver will provide a helpful presence down low to help head coach Diane Richardson’s squad replicate that success.