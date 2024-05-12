Temple Crew wins gold at Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta

The Owls Second Varsity Eight won gold at the nation’s largest collegiate regatta while the team finished tied for second place in points at the event.

Temple Crew earned four podium finishes at the Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta in Pennsauken, New Jersey, Saturday afternoon. The Owls ended the weekend with 83 points, good enough to be tied for second in men and third overall in the largest collegiate regatta in the country.

Temple entered the weekend having already won two trophies and exited with a third piece of hardware thanks to its Second Varsity Eight. The Owls, led by coxswain Grace Crosby and Ryan Yates, earned first place, winning gold and the Bayer trophy.

The Second Varsity Eight boat finished almost three seconds before Drexel, who finished in second place. The result is a flip of last year’s finish when the Dragons bested the Owls Second Varsity Eight in 2023 to earn gold.

Brandon Van Vuuren and Kenneth Raynor led Temple’s Varsity Eight to a third-place finish, crossing three seconds behind Drexel. Temple earned silver medals following second-place finishes from their Third Varsity Eight and Freshman Four.

The 2V8 boat, named “The Kevin Murphy,” included a lineup of Crosby, Yates, Konstantin Kluge, Lars Veckenstedt, Lukas Wojciechoeski, Sebastian Rawson, Adam Curran, Fran Bruzek and Ryan Spellman.

The Owls close the season with IRA Nationals in West Windsor, New Jersey from May 31 to June 2.