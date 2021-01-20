Owls’ game against South Florida postponed

Temple was scheduled to play the Bulls on Jan. 27.

Temple University men’s basketball’s game scheduled for Jan. 27 against South Florida is postponed due to additional positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within the South Florida program, Temple Athletics announced in a press release today.

Rescheduling information has yet to be determined, according to the release.

This is the second time today the Owls’ schedule has been changed. Temple will now play Houston at home on Saturday after the Cougars game against Cincinnati was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols and contract tracing of student-athletes within the Cincinnati program, The Temple News reported.

This is the fourth game for Temple in American Athletic Conference play to be postponed this season.

