Montgomery County-based Temple Ambler to close for two weeks

The decision is in line with Gov. Wolf’s orders to close schools and public spaces in the county amid the spread of COVID-19.

Temple University Ambler will be closed for two weeks in accordance with the closing of all schools and universities in Montgomery County amid the spread of COVID-19, the university announced today.

Temple Ambler and the Ambler Arboretum of Temple University will postpone or reschedule, where possible, all events and programs through April 27, the end of the spring semester, according to the announcement.

The regular Friday schedule for the inter-campus bus service will be in place on March 13, according to the announcement. The last bus from Main Campus to Temple Ambler will depart at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14.

Shuttle service to the Ambler Train Station will also be suspended, according to the announcement, with the last shuttle to depart Temple Ambler for the Ambler Train Station on Friday, March 13, and on Saturday, March 14, at 4:40 p.m., returning to campus at 5:25 p.m.

There are a total of 17 presumed positive cases of COVID-19, a strain of coronavirus, in Montgomery County out of 28 in Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The news closely follows Temple’s announcement that its U.S. campuses would move to online instruction beginning March 16 and that students would need to vacate their residence halls by March 21, The Temple News reported.