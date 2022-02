The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join Nick Gangewere Wednesdays at 12 p.m. EST as he breaks down the past week in sports with expert analysis from reporters at The Temple News and some of your favorite Temple athletes.

Former head coach Fran Dunphy tells stories from his career and explains what Temple basketball means to him.

Bella DiAmore, Sports editor at The Temple News, breaks down the Owls’ recent game and how she expects their season to unfold down the stretch.