Temple announces members of Wingard violence reduction task force

Vice President for Public Affairs Valerie Harrison and Provost Gregory Mandel announced the members of President Jason Wingard’s Task Force on Violence Reduction in a message Friday afternoon.

The task force will examine and make recommendations based on current violence reduction efforts at Temple and identify potential initiatives. They will also evaluate Temple’s role in reducing violence in the North Central community, the city and beyond.

The task force will be chaired by Jennifer Ibrahim, associate dean for academic affairs at the College of Public Health, and include students, community members, faculty, staff and parents.

Student Body President Bradley Smutek, Faculty Senate President Kimmika Williams-Witherspoon and Philadelphia Ceasefire member and program manager at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine Marla Davis Bellamy are among the members.

Other members of the task force include:

Faculty

Quaiser Abdullah, communication and social influence professor, Klein College of Media and Communication

Maia Cucchiara, teaching and learning professor, College of Education and Human Development

Caterina Roman, criminal justice professor, College of Liberal Arts

Krista Schroeder, nursing professor, College of Public Health

Celeste Winston, geography and urban studies professor, College of Liberal Arts

Staff

Scott Charles, trauma outreach coordinator at Temple University Health System

Charlie Leone, director of Campus Safety Services

Olan Garrett, associate vice president of Student Affairs

Shawn Abbott, vice provost for Admissions, Financial Aid and Enrollment Management

Shirley Moy, executive director of North Philadelphia Workforce Initiative

Students

Joju Somoye, health professions major

Nash Baria, political science major

Gabrielle Spence, criminal justice major

Parents

Karla Brown, parent of 2022 student

Ken Giunta, parent of 2024 student

Community members

Jewell Williams

John Athanasiadis

Greg Bonaparte

Wingard announced the creation of the task force in January, alongside other campus safety initiatives including former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey’s audit of Campus Safety Services.

“We look forward to hearing the recommendations of the task force and are confident that their collective wisdom will benefit our university, our community and our city,” wrote Harrison and Mandel.