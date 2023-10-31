Three-star Dillon Battie commits to Temple

Temple lands its first 2024 recruit after Dillon Battie announced his verbal commitment Tuesday afternoon.

Three-star high school prospect Dillon Battie announced his verbal commitment to Temple via social media Tuesday afternoon. Battie is the first 2024 verbal commit of the Adam Fisher era.

The forward received offers from various schools, including larger programs like Oklahoma, Illinois, and Oklahoma State.

Temple offered Battie on July 27, and he made his official visit to the university on the weekend of Sept. 23.

The six-foot, eight-inch senior averaged 17 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks per game last season as a junior at Lancaster High School in Texas.

Battie knows a thing or two when it comes to Temple basketball, as his father Derrick Battie played for the Owls from 1992-1996 under the late head coach John Chaney. Derrick Battie made the NCAA Tournament during all four of his seasons, including a 1993 Elite Eight run.

The Texas senior comes from a basketball family, as his uncle Tony Battie was the fifth overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets out of Texas Tech. Tony went on to play 14 seasons in the NBA, averaging 6.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Battie is set to sign his letter of intent in November, and he will join the Owls on campus for the 2024-25 season.