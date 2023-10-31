Two Temple students robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning

One other individual who was not a Temple student was also robbed outside of the patrol zone.

Two Temple students and one other individual were the victims of three separate gunpoint robberies early Tuesday morning, wrote Vice President for Public Safety Jennifer Griffin, in a message to the university community.

All of the incidents occurred between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., and two of the three robberies took place in Temple’s patrol zone, Griffin wrote. None of the encounters were on campus.

The first robbery took place on 16th Street near Berks Street. The student, who was unharmed during the incident, reported the crime to the Department of Public Safety. The student’s cell phone was taken but was later recovered in the area.

The second incident took place a block over, near 16th Street and Montgomery Avenue, where another student had a cell phone and wallet stolen. The crime was reported to the Philadelphia Police Department’s 22nd District, and Temple Police detectives are assisting in the investigation, Griffin wrote.

A third gunpoint robbery occurred outside the patrol zone near 20th and Street Jefferson Streets. The incident did not involve a student and is being investigated by PPD.

Both TUPD and PPD are attempting to identify a suspect wearing all-black clothing and a black facemask who was captured on security cameras. DPS is also reviewing camera footage as part of the investigation.